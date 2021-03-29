Juventus identify two players as possible replacement for stalwart

Juventus might need to replace Gigi Buffon at the end of this season as the veteran considers his next move.

Buffon has been a part of the success story at Juve for more than a decade and he only left them in 2018 for PSG.

But he returned after a single season and has continued to be an important presence in their dressing room.

The Bianconeri are already planning for life without him and have identified a couple of goalkeepers as potential replacements.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato claims they don’t want to sign a goalkeeper that wouldn’t force Wojciech Szczęsny to maintain his performances.

The report names two goalies with history at the club as the most likely options to replace him.

It says Juve will either keep hold of Mattia Perin, who is currently on loan at Genoa or sign Sampdoria’s Emil Audero, who came through the ranks at the club.

Buffon is reportedly at a crossroad in his career at the moment as the veteran considers if he should continue in Italy or move abroad.

If he decides to stay, Juve will keep him, otherwise one of the aforementioned two will probably join Andrea Pirlo’s squad.