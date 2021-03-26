Juventus identify two players to replace under-performing midfielders

Juventus’ midfield has been uninspiring in this campaign and they may change it when the transfer window reopens.

All season, they have been linked with a move for several midfield stars around Europe, but they have a large number of options in that position.

As they struggle to deliver for Andrea Pirlo’s men, Calciomercato says they will sell some of them off.

They mentioned two names in the report, claiming that Juve will replace Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.

Both players have underperformed in this campaign and have struggled to repay the faith shown in them by the club when they joined for free from PSG and Arsenal, respectively.

Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar are the two players that have been linked with a move to Turin.

The Bianconeri have scouted Locatelli for much of this season and he is reportedly the type of midfielder that Pirlo wants in his team.

They were keen to sign Aouar in the last transfer window and almost lost him to Arsenal, who had an offer rejected for his signature.

The report says Juve will return for him in the summer and their fine relationship with Lyon should make the move fairly easy to pull off.