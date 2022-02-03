Juventus identify two players who can replace Alex Sandro

Juventus has been signing young and exciting new players for a number of positions in their squad recently.

They will continue to do that in the summer and one position they might change is their left-back spot.

Luca Pellegrini has been enjoying playing time there alongside Alex Sandro.

However, the Brazilian will need to be replaced if he leaves the club and they have already identified possible new recruits.

Il Bianconeri says Owen Wijndal and Destiny Udogie are the two players who could move to Turin as a new left-back in the summer.

Wijndal is 22 and plays for the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. He has been in top form for them and will likely join a top European club in the summer.

Udogie plays closer to home at Udinese, where he is on loan from Hellas Verona.

The 19-year-old has been a noticeable player in his position in Serie A this season.

Juve has been running the rule over both youngsters and we could see one of them in Max Allegri’s squad before the start of next season.

Juve FC Says

Juventus needs to keep refreshing their squad with much younger players and either of these targets makes sense.

They have both been the first choice at their respective clubs this season and one could argue that they have more experience than Pellegrini.

They could beat the Juve young defender to a place on the team if they join.