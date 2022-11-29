Juventus identify two potential replacements for Di Maria

Juventus wants to replace Angel di Maria in the summer with much younger players as the Argentinian could leave them.

They signed him for free in the last transfer window after his deal at PSG expired and he has been one of their key men since he moved to Turin.

However, he refused a two-year deal and seemed to have completed the switch to keep fit before this World Cup.

After the competition, he is expected to return to South America at the end of this season, and Juve is now preparing for life without him at the club.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri intend to sign either Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao or Nicolo Zaniolo of AS Roma, with who they have a longstanding interest.

Both players are exciting attackers and the Bianconeri believe they are good enough to replace Di Maria.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is one of the accomplished players in our squad, but he might not have the same hunger and desire to deliver in Europe after the World Cup.

We expect him to leave, which is the best thing for both parties. Zaniolo understands Serie A and has played in the competition all his professional life, he seems the best option for us, but a move for Williams also makes sense because he has been in fine form.