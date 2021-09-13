Juventus identify two replacements for Wojciech Szczesny

Juventus has struggled this season, but we can attribute much of the goals they have already conceded to the shaky form of Wojciech Szczesny.

The Pole has been a reliable player for the club since he joined them and has won several trophies.

Massimiliano Allegri trusted him during his first stint as the manager of Juventus and has maintained that trust.

Juve had the chance to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma for free in the summer, but they ignored the Euro 2020 winner because they trusted Szczesny.

The Pole is now making them regret that decision and it seems Juve now plan to replace him soon.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri are planning for a future without him in mind and they have already identified two goalkeepers who can join them.

The report says Juve wants Manchester United’s David de Gea or PSG’s Keylor Navas.

Both goalkeepers are top names in European football and they would be worthy replacements for Juve’s current number one.

United has Dean Henderson ready to replace De Gea while PSG has signed Donnarumma and it is just a matter of time before Navas is replaced by the Euro 2020 winner to become their number one.