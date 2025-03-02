Juventus are reportedly planning for a future without Andrea Cambiaso who could be heading towards Manchester City in the summer.

The Premier League champions enquired about the 24-year-old in January after offloading Kyle Walker and were widely expected to come forward with an official proposal. But in the end, the deal never materialised for several reasons, including the player’s physical struggles at the time.

Moreover, the Cityzens eventually decided to spend the money on signing a replacement for the injured Rodri, so they forked out £50 million on Porto’s Nico Gonzalez.

But according to Tuttosport (via IlBianconero), Man City could return for Cambiaso in the summer, launching an onslaught circa €60 million. They would also offer the Italy international a tempting five-year contract with a yearly salary of 6 million. These figures could be enough to seal the deal.

So as the source explains, the Bianconeri are now seriously contemplating the possibility of losing their most trusted full-back next summer, so they’re already looking around for a replacement.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators have already set their sights on a couple of profiles in Serie A, and interestingly, one of them will be at the Allianz Stadium on Monday night.

Hellas Verona’s Jackson Tchatchoua has been on Juve’s radar for quite some time now. As the source explains, the management has already met with his agent last October. The 23-year-old is a Cameroonian right-back blessed with blistering pace and decent crossing ability. He rose through the ranks of Charleroi and has been plying his trade at the Bentegodi since 2023.

The alternative profile is Genoa’s Alessandro Zanoli. The 24-year-old won the Scudetto title with Napoli in 2022/23 but left the club to gain more playing time. The Italian found his haven in Genoa this season, and is expected to trigger an obligation to buy clause worth 6 million euros. Therefore, the Bianconeri would have to negotiate with the Grifone.