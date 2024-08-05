Juventus have been linked with a host of wingers this summer, but have reportedly placed Galeno and Nicolas Gonzalez on top of the wishlist.

The Bianconeri are looking to revamp the wing department before the end of the summer transfer market.

They have already sold Matias Soulé to Roma, while Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic have been told to find new clubs.

At the moment, Thiago Motta only has two first-team wingers at his disposal in the shape of Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah.

Therefore, the club must sign at least two new faces to provide the manager with four options for the two slots.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus would like to bolster the right flank by signing Gonzalez from Fiorentina.

The Tuscans are currently asking for 35 million euros to part ways with their 26-year-old Argentine star.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri are looking to lower the cost of the operation by inserting Weston McKennie as a counterpart. The USMNT midfielder has recently emerged as a transfer target for the Viola.

As for the left lane, Juventus have set their sights on Galeno who has been producing the goods for Porto.

The 27-year-old Brazilian played a vital part in the Dragao’s victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Super Cup over the weekend, and even scored a brace.

The Old Lady has also been linked with Galeno’s Porto teammate Francisco Conceicao and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

However, the pink newspaper insists that Gonzalez and Galeno are Cristiano Giuntoli’s priority targets.