Juventus began the current season under the leadership of a new manager, prompting several changes to the composition of their squad. The Bianconeri entered the campaign with Thiago Motta at the helm, hoping his appointment would bring about a successful season. As part of this new chapter, the club made numerous signings in an effort to strengthen the team and support the manager’s vision.

Motta, a former midfielder, was afforded the opportunity to retain or offload players in accordance with his plans. Despite that flexibility, his team began to struggle and, by March, had fallen out of contention for any silverware. The club has since moved on from their former manager, although he is likely not the only factor behind the disappointing campaign.

Many of the new arrivals have failed to provide the impact that was expected of them. Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners, two of the higher-profile additions, have not replicated the form they displayed at their previous clubs. Both were regarded as strong acquisitions at the time of their signing, yet neither has lived up to expectations thus far. This sentiment could be extended to the majority of the club’s recent recruits, many of whom have struggled to adapt or deliver consistently.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Former Juventus defender Claudio Gentile has voiced his disapproval of the club’s performance this season and believes the problems stem from errors made in the transfer market. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked, “There were many mistakes on the market, and many choices disappointed. I don’t like to name names, but certain disappointments are there for all to see.”

The failure to extract the best performances from the club’s new signings is undoubtedly one of the key reasons why Juventus have found it difficult to compete at the expected level this season. Their underwhelming contribution has highlighted broader structural issues within the squad and contributed significantly to the team’s underachievement.