Juventus ignore the fog as they coast to victory over Bologna

Juventus earn a routine 2-0 victory over Bologna on a foggy evening at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

The Old Lady didn’t start the game on the front foot, but the feeling soon changed as we struck the net in the sixth minute. Alvaro Morata played a one-two with Federico Bernadeschi to get in behind the defence to fire home.

It turned into bit of a physical battle afterwards, with both sides cancelling each other out, but it was Juve who had the better chances to score, with the hosts forced to try and take on shots from distance as our defence stood firm.

Neither side particularly came out the blocks after the break, but it was the home side who enjoyed the majority of the possession, although they struggled to break down our sturdy defence.

Nicolas Dominguez did force a fine save from Wojciech Sczcesny just after the hour-mark however, with the Pole only managing to force the ball out for a corner, but Bologna couldn’t clear the defenders from the set piece.

Around five minutes later our lead was doubled however. Juan Cuadrado picked up the ball on the right, and managed to cut to his right to get his shot away, lobbing both the defender and goalkeeper with his effort.

Matthijs De Ligt came close when forcing Skorupski into the save with a headed effort shortly after as we looked to put the match firmly to bed.

The fog was gradually worsening as we closed in on the final whistle, but that didn’t stop us from threatening to add a third, with substitute Kaio Jorge and Cuadrado working hard to keep the pressure on up field, but we had to settle for the two-goal victory in the end, and we can hopefully use that momentum to find one more victory before the winter break when we face Cagliari on Tuesday.

