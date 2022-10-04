Juventus ignores Sandro’s plea and shortlist several left-back options

Following a decent display against Bologna, Alex Sandro took the opportunity to express his desire to remain at Juventus beyond the current campaign.

The Brazilian has been at the club since 2015, but his performances have been on the decline for the last couple of campaigns, while he remains one of the squad’s highest earners.

So despite his plea, ilBianconero expects the management to look elsewhere, allowing the Brazilian’s contract to expire in June.

The club is aiming towards a revolution at left-back, and Andrea Cambiaso could reportedly earn a spot in the squad if he manages to impress this season while on loan at Bologna.

But surely the young Italian’s return won’t be enough, so Juventus will bolster their ranks with a more experienced fullback.

The Bianconeri could try their luck for Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba who might be looking for a new experience after seeing his playing time reduced this season.

Nonetheless, the source believes that the most likely options remain Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ramy Bensebaini.

Both left-backs are 27 and should leave their respective clubs as free agents by the end of the season.

Juve FC say

Replacing Sandro with an even older player like Alba wouldn’t make much sense for a club that is looking to reenergize an aging department.

Therefore, Grimaldo and Bensebaini are undoubtedly the best options at the moment, as we’re talking about two players who are at the peak of their powers and can arrive for free.