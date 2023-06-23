Juventus ignores their fans and will stick with Allegri for another season

The passionate Juventus fan base is driven by the desire to see their club excel, and for a portion of supporters, that means advocating for a change in leadership, specifically the removal of Max Allegri as the manager in the upcoming season.

After enduring two trophyless campaigns under Allegri’s guidance, some fans believe that the manager has lost the winning touch that characterised his initial tenure with the club.

In light of these concerns, it is crucial for the club to reevaluate its stance. However, a report from Calciomercato indicates that Allegri’s position at Juventus is secure.

According to the report, there are no imminent plans to replace Allegri as the manager. Instead, the club intends to retain him for the upcoming season, with the hope that he can lead the team to another trophy and rejuvenate their winning spirit.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has performed below expectations in the last two campaigns, but there is hardly a better manager on the market right now.

Also, he is very familiar with our present situations and has been around the club long enough to know how to solve them.

A new gaffer will need time to get used to how we play and that could mean even more trophyless years and countless change of managers.