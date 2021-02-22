Juventus in a four-horse race for Man United star

Juventus always seem to get linked with a move for the top players and their name has been mentioned among the teams looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea.

The Spaniard is one of the best goalies in the world but he can also be error-prone, which has seen him struggle for consistency.

He is now under pressure to perform after the English side recalled Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Sheffield United last season.

The Englishman was one of the best in the Premier League in that campaign and has now been relegated to the second choice at Old Trafford.

He might take over from De Gea at the end of this season, which will see the Spaniard look for a new team.

Fichajes via Calciomercato reports that Juventus, AS Monaco, PSG and Bayern Munich are all looking to sign him.

The Bianconeri has one of the best goalkeepers in Europe in Wojciech Szczęsny, but top teams are constantly looking to get better and that is what they are looking to do at the moment.

Adding De Gea will either make Juve’s current options step up and become even better otherwise he will take the number one spot.