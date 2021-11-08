Juventus in a four-horse race for Serie A defender

Nikola Milenkovic remains one of the finest defenders in Serie A and has continued to develop very well.

The Serbian is admired by Juventus, but the Bianconeri aren’t the only club looking to sign him.

Fichajes.net has listed three other clubs who are competing with the Bianconeri for his signature.

The report says Inter Milan, Tottenham and West Ham United are the other clubs looking to beat the Bianconeri to his signature.

Juve has some of the finest defenders in Serie A, however, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci aren’t getting any younger.

The future of Matthijs de Ligt is also in doubt as several top clubs circle around the Dutchman.

Daniele Rugani remains an option at the club and did well against Fiorentina, but he cannot be trusted to lead the club’s defence.

Milenkovic has proven to be one of the finest defenders in Italy and he would be an accomplished addition to the Bianconeri squad.

At 24, he has already played over 100 Serie A games for Fiorentina and keeps performing consistently.

His current deal expires in 2023 and he could be available for a cut-price transfer in the next summer transfer window.

Transfermarkt says he is currently valued at €25.00m.