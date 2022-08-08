Filip Kostic has been linked with a move to Juventus for much of this transfer window, and he might become their player by the end of today.

The Serbian currently plays in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt, and it was his performance in the Europa League last season that caught the eye of Juve.

The Bianconeri faced serious competition from West Ham United. However, it seems the winger prefers to move to Turin, and they have progressed in talks to sign him.

A report on Football Italia claims the Bianconeri are in a hurry to conclude the business, and they could finish it up by the end of today.

Max Allegri wants to have him available to play when the Bianconeri open their league campaign with a match against Sassuolo this weekend.

Juve FC Says

Signing Kostic will bring more goals and quality to our attack, and we need it in this new season.

The last campaign was poor for us, and part of our problem was not scoring enough goals.

We need more attacking players this summer to help us avoid a repeat of that dismal campaign.

Hopefully, Kostic will make a vast difference if we add him to the squad.