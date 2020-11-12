Juventus in a three-horse race for 20-year-old Serie A hot prospect

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia claims that AC Milan is the latest team that is interested in a move for Verona’s Matteo Lovato.

The 20-year-old came through the academy at Verona and he has just broken into their first team.

He has been in fine form for the few games that he has played for Verona and this campaign might be his last for them if he continues to shine.

The defender was one of the outstanding performers for Verona in their game against Juventus this season and the Bianconeri got to see what he can do.

Juve has been using the partnership of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci at the back for a long time now, but both players aren’t getting any younger and the club will be looking to replace them soon.

They already have Mattijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral on their books at the moment, but Lovato will also be a fine signing for them.

Milan isn’t the only other team that Juventus will have to beat if they want to sign him.

The report adds that Inter Milan is also considering a move for him.