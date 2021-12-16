Juventus in a three-horse race for another Sassuolo man

Sassuolo has some of the finest talents in Serie A and Juve loves to shop there.

The Bianconeri signed Manuel Locatelli from the Black and Greens at the start of this season and might reunite him with another player from there soon.

Calciomercato says Davide Frattesi is catching Juve’s attention as he develops into one of the coveted talents in Italy.

Juventus isn’t the only Serie A club that his performances have impressed and the report says AC Milan and Inter Milan will compete with them for the midfielder.

He has been an ever-present for Sassuolo this season and those regular minutes have helped the 22-year-old become a better player.

Juve FC Says

The current Bianconeri midfield is poor, and we do expect changes at the end of this season.

Because the second half of the campaign is very important to the club, signing reinforcements in January would be ideal.

However, we may struggle to offload some of our current flops in mid-season and that means Frattesi is unlikely to make the move next month.

Allowing him to continue his development at Sassuolo might be the best thing to do because he could get fewer minutes than expected if he moves to Turin in January.