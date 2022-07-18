Juventus has been linked with a move for Fiorentina defender, Nikola Milenkovic, but it will not be an easy operation to pull off.

The Serbian is available for sale in this window if any club meets La Viola’s asking price.

This is not the first summer Juve has been linked with a move for him, yet nothing came out of the rumours.

However, it could happen this time, considering that the Bianconeri has lost Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt.

Milenkovic has been one of the most consistent performers in Serie A over the last few seasons and he will be eager to make the step up to another club.

A report on Calciomercato claims Inter Milan will challenge them for his signature.

They are the most serious external suitors Juve has, but the report says Fiorentina also wants to keep him on an extended contract, making them another challenge Juve must conquer.

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic has been one of the finest defenders in Serie A, so it is not a surprise that Inter Milan wants him and La Viola wants him to stay with them.

The defender would be a good addition to our squad, but he will have to decide who he wants to join between us and Inter.

Both clubs will offer him Champions League football and a chance to win trophies.