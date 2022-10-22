Asensio
Juventus in a three-horse race for Real Madrid man

October 22, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Juventus has eyed a move for Marco Asensio for some time now and they have been named one of the three favourites to sign him.

The attacker is running down his contract at Real Madrid after struggling to get enough playing time this season.

He is looking to leave, even though there have been talks between his entourage and Los Blancos over a contract extension.

He would be one of the high-profile free agents on the market in the summer if he leaves and the Bianconeri want to win the race for his signature.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is facing competition from AC Milan and Barcelona to add him to their squad.

Asensio is a world-class forward and the Spaniard will add so much value to our team if he makes a move to the Allianz.

We already have a strong attack, but he would provide depth and might be the ideal long-term replacement for Angel di Maria.

However, Milan and Barca are also two top options for him and the prospect of wearing their shirts will tempt him.

It is left to our negotiators to convince him to choose a move to Turin over the other suitors.

