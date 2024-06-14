Valencia youngster Javi Guerra is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Spanish football, and his departure from the club is imminent.

Valencia has a long-standing tradition of nurturing top talent in Spanish football, and Guerra is the latest in their esteemed lineage.

Several clubs, including Juventus, have been closely monitoring his progress in La Liga and are impressed with his development.

Guerra has outgrown the Valencia B team and swiftly established himself in the first team, appearing in 36 matches last season.

Now 21 years old, Juventus is keen to secure his services promptly. The promising midfielder is also expected to make a move to a larger club soon.

Barcelona has shown interest in him, with the Catalans seen as frontrunners for his signature.

According to Tuttojuve, Napoli is also keen on acquiring him, setting up a competitive bidding situation with Juventus and Barcelona for his services.

Juve FC Says

Guerra has emerged as one of the finest youngsters in Europe over the last few terms, and he is quickly becoming too good to ignore.

Juve will be a good home for him, and Thiago Motta’s work with young players should make him seriously consider moving to the Allianz Stadium.