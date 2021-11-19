Juventus in a three-horse race for the signature of Arsenal man

Alexandre Lacazette is on the radar of Juventus as the Bianconeri looks to bolster their attack.

A lack of goals is one reason Juve is so far away from the top of the Serie A table now, and they want to close that gap.

It would take almost a miracle for Max Allegri to win the Scudetto this season with the current squad, but they will want to win the next edition.

Juve would likely make several changes to the squad at Turin in the summer, and Lacazette might be one of the arrivals.

The Frenchman ends his contract at Arsenal when this campaign finishes and he has been exciting to watch recently.

Tuttomercatoweb confirms he is set to leave Arsenal and says Juve is one club that wants him as a free agent.

The Bianconeri are in competition for his signature with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid according to the report.

Juve FC Says

Lacazette has struggled to score that many goals at Arsenal, but he might thrive in Serie A.

Apart from scoring, the former Lyon man is excellent with his back to the goal, and his holdup play is superb.

These are skills that could make him one of the finest performers in Italy every week.

The competition from Inter and Atletico is serious, but Juve can still beat them to his signature if Allegri can guarantee him playing time and the Bianconeri offers him a very good financial package.