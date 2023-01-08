Juventus in a three-horse race to sign Crystal Palace man

Juventus has an interest in Crystal Palace star man Wilfried Zaha as he runs down his contract at the Premier League club and could be a free agent in the summer.

Zaha has been close to playing for one of England’s top clubs on a few occasions since he returned to Selhurst Park, but Palace usually refuse offers for his signature to keep him in their squad.

However, the attacker is now expected to leave them at the end of this season as he has not accepted the contract offer on the table from the Eagles.

Juve wants to add him to their squad, according to a report on Calciomercato, but the report says they are not the only club interested in a move for him.

AS Roma and Barcelona also have an interest in his signature and will rival Juventus to add him to their squad when the season ends.

Juve FC Says

Zaha is an accomplished Premier League player who continues to do well in the competition, suggesting he has mastered impressing against opponents there.

However, he struggled in an earlier spell at Manchester United and has not played for a top club since then.

This means there is no guarantee that he will do well if we add him to our squad at the end of this term because he is still inexperienced in playing for a top club or in another competition.