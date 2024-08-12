Juventus are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Milan defender Pierre Kalulu who has now become the club’s new main target to bolster the backline after missing out on Jean-Clair Todibo.

With less than a week till the first Serie A kickoff, the Bianconeri are still lacking personnel all over the field, so Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators have accelerated their attempts on all fronts.

In his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto sheds light on the negotiations between Juventus and Milan over Kalulu.

The tranfer market guru reveals that Turin-based giants have presented the Rossoneri with a loan proposal for 3 million euros with an option to buy for another 14 million.

However, Milan are seeking a permanent transfer. Therefore, the two parties could eventually agree on a loan with an obligation to buy on certain conditions and for a total of 20 million euros.

Moretto believes the negotiations are now at an advanced stage, while Kalulu is in favor of the move.

Sky Sport Italia journalist Sarah Castellana (via Gianlucadiamarzio.com) is reporting a similar story, but she believes that Milan are willing to accept a loan with an option to buy.

The source adds that negotiations between Juventus and the defender’s entourage are still ongoing.

The 24-year-old joined Milan in the summer of 2020 and played a key role in Stefano Pioli’s Scudetto-winning side in 2021/22.

Between injuries and underwhelming displays, the Frenchman lost his starting berth last season, so he would be hoping to reignite his career in Turin.

Kalulu can play either as a centre-back or a right-back, making him an important addition to the Thiago Motta’s backline.