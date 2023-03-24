Juventus in competition with Barcelona for French defender

Evan Ndicka is one of the sought-after players in Europe at the moment as the Frenchman enters the last four months of his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The defender was a key member of their squad as they won the Europa League last season and has refused to sign an extension to his current deal with them.

This has made him one of the most-wanted players in Europe and a big summer awaits him.

Juve continues to revamp its group and the fitness record of Leonardo Bonucci this season could force the club to sign a new centre-back.

As a free agent, Ndicka is attractive and the black and whites will try their best to add him to their squad.

However, a report on Mundo Deportivo reveals the centre-back is also a target for Barcelona and the Catalans will do their best to add him to their group.

It claims there is a need for at least one new defender at Camp Nou and Barca considers Ndicka good enough.

Juve FC Says

Ndicka has been one of the finest defenders in Europe in the last two seasons, which shows why top clubs want to add him to their squad.

This also means we must prepare an outstanding offer that would tempt his camp to choose us over his other suitors.