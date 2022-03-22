Juventus in contact with Roma star for some time: Here are the reported figures

In football, everything can change in a blink of an eye. Following Monday’s decisive meeting, Paulo Dybala is now set to leave Juventus as a free agent by the end of the season.

The Argentine has been at the very center of the project since his arrival to Turin in 2015. However, the management was no longer willing to meet his contractual demands mostly due to his recurring injury troubles.

Therefore, the Bianconeri must now find themselves a new star who can fill in for the 28-year-old.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb via TuttoJuve, the club has been in contact with Nicolò Zaniolo for quite some time now.

The versatile player had been nothing short of phenomenal following his switch from Inter to Roma in 2018. Nonetheless, his previous two campaigns have been wrecked by back-to-back ACL injuries.

This season, the Italian is finally playing on a consistent basis again. Although his performances are yet to reach his pre-injury levels, he remains a force to be reckoned with.

The report claims that Juventus are willing to offer him a salary within the club’s new and cautious parameters. The reported figure is 4.5 million euros per season. The source adds that the player’s value is somewhere between 40 and 60 millions.

The Azzurri star has contributed in two goals and four assists in his 23 Serie A appearances this season. He is tied to a contract with Roma until 2024.