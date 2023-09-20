Juventus is intensifying its pursuit of Khephren Thuram and may aim to secure his services for their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

The talented youngster has been on Juventus’s radar since last season, and although they were unable to sign him during the previous transfer window, the club has not given up on the prospect of adding him to their roster.

Behind the scenes, Juventus is actively working on bringing Thuram to the club, and according to a report from Tuttojuve, they are currently engaged in talks with his father, Lilian Thuram. Lilian, who had a successful stint with the Old Lady during his playing career, may play a role in influencing his son’s decision in favour of Juventus.

Following discussions with Thuram, Juventus will likely aim to negotiate an agreement with Khephren’s current club, Nice, regarding a potential transfer. The club appears determined to secure the young midfielder’s signature and add him to their squad in the near future.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is one of the young midfielders on our radar and seems to fit the profile of the type of player that Cristiano Giuntoli wants to sign.

He has done well at Nice so far and is a regular for the French club, so he should be ready to do well for us if we pull off the move.

But it will cost us a good sum and we probably will only make the move if we lose Paul Pogba to a lengthy ban.