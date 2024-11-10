Despite his exploits in front of goal this season, Juventus star Timothy Weah prefers to wreak havoc on the wings.

The 24-year-old is a vastly versatile player. Last season, Max Allegri deployed him as a right wingback, albeit he didn’t truly flourish under the guidance of the former Bianconeri boss.

But this term, Thiago Motta has entrusted the New York native with a more advanced role, deploying him as an attacking winger, either on the right or left flank, and it seems to be bringing the best out of the player.

The USMNT star has already scored four goals in his first eight Serie A outings. This is a remarkable improvement on last season’s barren campaign, where he failed to find the back of the net in the league.

Moreover, Weah has been sporadically used as a striker during the second half, given that Dusan Vlahovic doesn’t have a natural replacement at the moment with Arek Milik out of action.

This was the case in yesterday’s Derby della Mole against Torino. The American started on the right wing and managed to break the deadlock with a simple tap-in. He then switched to the centre-forward role when Francisco Conceicao replaced Vlahovic in the 73rd minute.

Weah feels his versatility allows him to play as a striker, but insists that playing as a winger remains his preferred option.