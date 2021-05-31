Juventus in line for €6M windfall thanks to Lazio

Juventus are in line to make a €6 Million saving if Lazio can agree a deal with Maurizio Sarri.

The Old Lady and their former boss failed to agree terms to terminate his contract previously, leading the club to continue to own the rights.

While the 62 year-old is still paid by the club, he hasn’t worked with the club since last summer when we opted to promote Andrea Pirlo as head coach instead.

Lazio are now claimed to be serious about the prospect of signing the chain-smoking manager, with respected journalist Alfredo Pedulla revealing that a two-year deal could be offered later this week when talks are planned.

In order to accept the offer however, Sarri will have to agree to cut his ties to the Old Lady, which will save Juventus paying another €6 Million to Sarri as per his salary when joining the club (according to ForzaItalianFootball).

Maurizio still has 13 months remaining on the contract he signed when joining from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

Juve have also been busy in agreeing a deal to bring Max Allegri back to the club this summer, the manager who was in charge prior to the hiring of Sarri in 2019.

Could Juve still block Sarri’s appointment at Lazio if the Italian doesn’t agree to our termination terms?

Patrick