Juventus in pole position in race to sign former top class Liverpool man

Juventus wants to sign Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Dutchman joined PSG from Liverpool in the last transfer window for free.

The Bianconeri was one of the clubs that wanted to sign him then, but he accepted the Parisians’ offer.

His time at the French club hasn’t been as good as he wants as Mauricio Pochettino keeps rotating him.

This has made him consider his future, and the report says he could leave.

Juve is open to landing him, but the Bianconeri is facing competition from Inter Milan in Serie A.

The defending champions also need more bodies in their midfield and would attempt to beat Juve to bring him to Italy.

Juve FC Says

Wijnaldum showed he is one of the best midfielders in Europe with his performances at Liverpool.

He helped the Englishmen to win the Champions League and the Premier League.

Juve has many midfielders in their squad, but there is hardly one that is better than the Dutchman.

If he moves to Turin, he could help us succeed in the UCL with his experience at doing that with Liverpool.