Juventus suddenly find themselves leading the race for Jonathan David, especially with other destinations gradually fading.

The 25-year-old spent the last five years of his career at LOSC Lille, scoring 109 goals and providing 30 assists in 232 appearances across all competitions.

After cementing himself as one of the deadliest strikers in Ligue 1, David is now ready for a new career chapter, so he decided to close the door on the French club’s desperate attempts to renew his contract.

Hence, the Canadian is now a free agent, piquing the interest of a host of European giants.

Juventus have been working on Jonathan David deal for months

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are currently in pole position for David, thanks to the work conducted by their recently departed Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli.

The Roman newspaper reveals how the 53-year-old had taken the opportunity to establish contacts with the player and his entourage when the Bianconeri took on Lille in a Champions League group stage contest back in November.

For his part, David showcased what he’s capable of by opening the scoring for the Ligue 1 side, while Dusan Vlahovic salvaged a point for the Old Lady from a spot-kick.

Why Juventus have the advantage in the race for David

Moreover, the source explains why some of the other suitors have abandoned the track, beginning with Napoli who have now veered towards other profiles, with Antonio Conte consolidating his role at the centre of the club’s market planning following his recent confirmation.

As for Inter, they are unable to promise David a starting role with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram remaining at Appiano Gentile.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have found the right attacking recipe without a genuine centre-forward, while Barcelona have identified Viktor Gyokeres as their primary target to inherit Robert Lewandowski’s spot.

Therefore, Juventus have been provided with a golden opportunity to snatch David’s services, but he certainly won’t come cheap.

The Canada international is expecting a salary in the region of €6 million, while the operation would cost €20-25 million between agent commissions, intermediary fees and the player’s sign-on bonus.