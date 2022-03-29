Juventus in potential triple-boost in personnel ahead of Inter Milan

Juventus could see all of Denis Zakaria, Dusan Vlahovic and Alex Sandro return to action in time to take on Inter Milan at the weekend.

SempreInter cites La Gazzetta in claiming that our new star striker will ‘definitely’ be fit to take on our rivals on Sunday, despite missing the international break with Serbia through a groin injury.

Sandro and Zakaria have both been out a while longer with muscle injuries, but both currently look on course to make their returns to the squad also. It remains to be seen if either will be back to 100% in time to take on the Nerazzurri, but could well make an impact off the bench if called upon.

We could leapfrog Inter in the Serie A table with a win this weekend, a major turn of events from a few months ago when they looked assured of running away with the scudetto, but their form has fallen off drastically, and our key players turning up on Sunday could well allow us to pile further misery on last season’s title winners.

Patrick