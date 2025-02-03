A report in the Italian media claims Juventus could still miss out on Lloyd Kelly despite having an agreement in hand with both the player and Newcastle United.

The Bianconeri identified the 26-year-old as their final signing to shore up their January business. The Serie A giants thus reached an agreement with the Magpies over a loan move with an obligation to buy at the end of the season for circa 15 million euros.

The Bristol native landed in Turin on Sunday night and has been finalising all necessary procedures on Monday before being announced as the club’s fourth winter signing after Alberto Costa, Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga.

However, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio raises some doubt over the operation, claiming Juventus might not have enough time to finalise the operation due to a bureaucratic hurdle.

As the source explains, Kelly needs to acquire a work permit in Italy since he’s considered a non-EU citizen.

The Sky Sport Italia correspondent reveals that work is currently in progress to obtain the missing paper, but this matter remains outside of Juventus’ control, so they can only anxiously wait while hoping that the issue is resolved in time to register the player.

The transfer market in Italy will close at midnight on Monday, so Kelly only has a few hours to obtain all necessary paperwork, otherwise, the transfer would spectacularly collapse.

The Bianconeri will be hoping to avoid this embarrassing scenario, as their backline remains in dire need of reinforcement, even though the club’s supporters aren’t exactly enthusiastic about the Englishman who is considered a relative unknown in the Italian peninsula.

Kelly enjoyed a solid stint at Bournemouth before signing for Newcastle last summer on a free transfer. However, he failed to earn a starting role under Eddie Howe which encouraged him to heed the Bianconeri’s call.