Juventus in talks for De Sciglio-Kurzawa exchange

January 24, 2020

Juventus and PSG are in talks over a player exchange involving Mattia De Sciglio and Layvin Kurzawa.

The Bianconeri have only two fit full-backs at present as De Sciglio is recovering from an injury, leaving them light on both the left and right flanks.

L’Equipe, Sky Sport Italia and others report that Juve have entered into talks with PSG in the last few hours over a possible exchange that would bring Kurzawa to Turin.

Talks are suggested to beat an advanced stage as PSG director Leonardo is a known admirer of De Sciglio having tried to bring him to Paris in the summer.

