Juventus in talks for Manuel Locatelli

According to a report from Tuttosport, Juventus are in talks with Sassuolo to sign midfielder Locatelli and have talked about Jérémie Boga.

The club are looking to revitalise their ageing midfield and the newspaper report that Locatelli is one of their targets, valued at €25m by the Neroverdi.

Juve could include Hans Nicolussi Caviglia in the deal to lower the price, following his successful spell on loan at Perugia this season.

Tuttosport suggest that the two clubs are already in talks for Locatelli, who they signed from Milan for €12.5m just last year.

Boga is a different matter, as the player has interest from across Europe and for now, the club have reiterated that he is not for sale, but he may yet have his pick of clubs.