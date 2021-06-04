Juventus in talks to send fringe player back out on loan

Mattia Perin looks set to return to Genoa as he and the club remain keen to continue their relationship.

He spent last season on loan with The Griffins and he was in fine form for them.

The loan move gave him the chance to play as much football as he would have liked.

He has now emerged as one of Italy’s more reliable goalies and would return to a bench role at Juve.

However, he doesn’t want that and Calciomercato says he is now set to return to the club where he shone so well last season.

The report says Genoa has already started talks with Juventus over his transfer back.

The Bianconeri have lost Gigi Buffon and they will need someone else to deputise for Wojciech Szczęsny in their squad.

Perin doesn’t want to become a backup again and he doesn’t mind playing for a team that is way below Juve’s level as long as he gets the chance to play regularly.

Atalanta is another team who was linked with a transfer for him as La Dea appeared set to sell Pierluigi Gollini.

But there has been a change of plans at the Bergamo side and Genoa is free to re-sign Perin now.

One obstacle they face is the fact that Juventus wants a good transfer fee for his signature, something Genoa may not be able to afford.