Juventus is actively pursuing its interest in Thomas Partey and is considering the possibility of signing him in January.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been a long-standing target for Juventus and has been on the brink of leaving Arsenal in recent months.

Partey was initially expected to depart after Arsenal secured the signing of Declan Rice in the last transfer window. However, a move did not materialise, and he has faced fitness challenges in the current campaign.

While his fitness concerns were anticipated to deter Juventus, the Bianconeri are in urgent need of midfield reinforcements and view Partey as a player who could enhance their squad.

According to a report on Football Italia, Juventus has already inquired with Arsenal about the prospect of securing Partey on loan during the upcoming January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Partey has been injury-prone since he moved to London, and we have to be careful about adding him to our group.

We have dealt with too many injury-prone players in the last few weeks and must be careful not to add Partey to the list.

He is undoubtedly a good midfielder, but we cannot add him to our squad when he struggles to stay fit.