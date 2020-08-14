Juventus in talks with Atalanta for Perin

Juventus are in talks with Atalanta over a transfer for goalkeeper Mattia Perin who is set to return to Turin this month.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper spent the season on loan at Genoa following Gianluigi Buffon’s return to Juventus last summer.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti reports that Atalanta are very interested in the keeper following Pierluigi Gollini’s injury just prior to the clubs Champions League elimination against Paris Saint-Germain.

La Dea have started to take stock of the situation and are looking for another keeper to play alongside Marco Sportiello while Gollini spends time recovering.

According to Agresti, there have been frequent contacts between the two clubs in the last day and Juve are prepared to let Perin for the right price, while Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini would reportedly be very keen on his arrival in Bergamo.

Perin managed just nine appearances in his one season in Turin, playing backup to Wojciech Szczęsny who in turn took over from Buffon following his move to PSG.