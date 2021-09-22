Juventus in talks with Bernardeschi over new deal after Allegri’s approval

Juventus has started talks with Federico Bernardeschi over a new contract.

The Euro 2020 winner has spent the last two seasons struggling for relevance at the club.

He was even declared surplus to requirements in the last campaign, but he refused to leave, choosing to stay and fight for his place in the team.

He was one of the key players at the club during the first stint of Massimiliano Allegri and the returning manager is banking on him again.

He has entered the last year of his current deal and he can start to speak with other clubs from January.

However, Allegri wants him to stay at the club beyond his current deal and the gaffer has informed Juve to give him a new deal, according to Todofichajes.

The report says the club has already opened talks with his entourage and they hope to reach an agreement before the transfer window reopens in January.

Bernardeschi will hope to be more relevant to the Bianconeri in this campaign after struggling for game time in the last one.

The likes of Juan Cuadrado have also shown good form and the Colombian will likely be given another deal by the Bianconeri as well.