Juventus in talks with Burnley over the sale of fans favourite

August 31, 2021 - 6:00 pm

Burnley and Juventus are claimed to be in talks over a potential deal for Weston McKennie.

The American international quickly became a fans favourite after a number of impressive displays last season, as well as scoring some important winners for our side.

Max Allegri isn’t believed to consider him an important player in his desired system however, and is believed to be open to allowing him to leave, and talks are now claimed to be in process.

Sky Sports claims that the Clarets have made an offer to take the 23 year-old on loan, but they stated on Sky Sports News (between 17:20-17:30) that Juve are unlikely to accept a loan deal, but would be open his sale.

Sky’s Twitter claims that we have actually offered his services to Burnley, so we will have to follow this one closely as I get the feeling that we haven’t heard the last on this one.

Should McKennie not have been made a key player this season?

Patrick

