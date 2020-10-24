Juventus in talks with star man over a new deal

Corrieredellosport is reporting that Paulo Dybala and Juventus are in talks over a new deal even though both parties seem to be far apart at the moment.

The Argentine attacker has entered the final two years of his current deal at the club and they are keen to get him on a new one.

Both parties have been in situations where they both wanted to part ways with each other before now, but things have changed with the attacker becoming one of the important players at the club.

Nevertheless, an agreement is proving hard to be reached.

The report claims that the agent of the attacker has been in Italy for months now hoping to get called to a meeting that both parties can reach a favourable agreement.

It claims that Dybala has calculated that Cristiano Ronaldo makes 30m euros per season and Mathijs de Ligt makes 11.5m euros per season and he is asking for 15m euros per season.

This has been a tough time for the club because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they still won’t want to lose one of their best talents.

The Italian champions will be hoping to reach an agreement with him over a new deal sooner rather than later.