Juventus are currently in negotiations with Fenerbahçe regarding the potential permanent transfer of Filip Kostić at the end of the season, as the Serbian international is no longer part of their long-term plans, according to JuveFC sources.

Kostić is presently on loan at the Turkish club, having been deemed surplus to requirements in Turin. Under the management of José Mourinho, he has been afforded regular playing time, offering him the opportunity to re-establish his form. It is understood that Thiago Motta, upon his appointment as Juventus manager, swiftly identified Kostić as a player not suited to his tactical vision, prompting the club to arrange his departure on a temporary basis.

Despite his loan spell, the Bianconeri continue to regard Kostić as an expendable asset and are preparing for a permanent separation. Several clubs have reportedly expressed interest, with multiple enquiries made in recent weeks. However, only one club has entered into concrete discussions over a potential transfer.

Kostic playing for Serbia

Fenerbahçe have initiated formal talks with Juventus over retaining the former Eintracht Frankfurt winger on a permanent basis. The Turkish side is reportedly prepared to offer €3 million for his services. Nonetheless, Juventus have made it clear they are seeking a fee of €4 million, should Fenerbahçe wish to finalise the deal.

Given that Kostić appears to have no future at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus are expected to prioritise his sale during the upcoming transfer window. While other interested parties have yet to progress beyond initial enquiries, Juve may ultimately be compelled to accept Fenerbahçe’s offer if no further bids materialise.

Juventus are looking to capitalise on the opportunity to move Kostić on permanently, thereby concluding his chapter at the club and freeing up space in their squad for reinforcements more aligned with the manager’s strategic direction.