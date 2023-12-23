Juventus have been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Austrian youngster Oliver Lukić.

The teenager plays for Liefering, the feeder team of RB Salzburg in the Austrian second division.

He has been in fine form this term and has been compared to Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid, which is a significant comparison.

Several top European clubs are paying attention to his development, and Juve hopes to win the race for his signature.

In Serie A, Tuttojuve reveals that the Bianconeri are battling with Atalanta to bring him to the Italian top flight, but Premier League clubs are also paying attention to his development.

Juve FC Says

As one of the top clubs in Europe, Lukic would be excited to be linked with a move to Juventus and we now have to do our work to get the deal sorted.

However, at 17, he has to be as remarkable as Kenan Yildiz has been on our books before he will get game time.

The Turkey international is showing that he is mature enough to be a regular for Juve and if Lukic makes rapid progress that way, he will also play for our first team before he is 20, should he choose to move to Juve.