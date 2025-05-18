Juventus are reportedly tracking the development of young Modena defender Gady Bayuku who made waves in Serie B this season.

The Bianconeri are bracing themselves for a busy summer after another disappointing campaign at the Allianz Stadium, but it remains to be seen how much money will be allocated for Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. after last summer’s €180 million signing spree.

Needless to say, the club’s transfer kit will largely hinge on Champions League qualification which remains up for grabs.

But in any case, Juventus are always looking to bolster their youth ranks with exciting new talent who are available at affordable prices.

So according to DAZN correspondent Orazio Accomando, the Serie A giants are keeping tabs on Bayuku following his breakthrough campaign in Serie B.

Juventus interested in Gady Beyuku

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old is a French player born in Clichy-la-Garenne of Congolese origins. He started his career at the academies of Versailles and Bobigny before making the move to Italy through the gates to Triestina in January 2024.

After spending six months as a Primavera player in Trieste, he signed for Modena last summer. He initially started the campaign as a second-choice player, but became a regular starter towards the end of the season.

The Frenchman made 13 appearances in Italy’s second tier, scoring a couple of goals in the process.

Beyuku’s playing position and other suitors

Beyku is originally a right-back, but he can also play as part of a three-man defence or alternatively as a right wingback.

In addition to Juventus, Accomando identifies Parma and Torino as the teenager’s other suitors, as well as Ligue 1 clubs that could offer him the opportunity to return to his native country.

But if Beyuku ends up signing for a Serie A side, the journalist doesn’t rule out a loan stint at Modena where he would be able to sharpen his skills for another year.