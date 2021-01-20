Juventus in three-horse race for Arsenal man

Juventus is looking to sign Hector Bellerin, but they are not alone, according to Calciomercato.

The full-back is the longest-serving member of the current Arsenal team, and reports have linked him with a move away in recent months.

A move back to Barcelona has been touted in the media, but Barca will not be having a free run at him.

The report says, PSG is another team that wants to sign the Spaniard, making the competition for his signature a three-horse race.

Bellerin has been a fine servant to the Gunners, but he has been inconsistent for some time now.

When the Gunners suffered a slump in form, not so long ago, he came under criticism for not doing a good enough job.

Juventus has had to use Juan Cuadrado as their right-back this season, he has been supported by the versatile Danilo.

However, Bellerin is a specialist in that position and he could be the player that uplifts Juve’s game.

PSG has a new manager – Mauricio Pochettino, and the French side has tried to compete with the top sides in Europe. They will want to win the race for his signature.

Arsenal might be open to selling him after they signed Cedric Soares as a backup, but he won’t come cheap and increased competition will only drive his transfer fee up.