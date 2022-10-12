At the end of the season, Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado could both leave Juventus once their respective contracts expire.

The pair have been serving the Old Lady since 2015, but their performances have been on the decline recently.

This should be an opportunity for the management to renovate the fullback department by adding young replacements.

Recently, news reports have been linking the Bianconeri with a swoop for Diogo Dalot. The 23-year-old has finally become a regular starter at Manchester United, but his contract expires at the end of the campaign, leaving his future up in the air.

According to reports in the Spanish media via TuttoJuve, the Turin-based giants are in a three-horse race for the Portuguese fullback, with Roma and Barcelona also vying for the player’s signature.

Dalot is a youth product of Porto who joined the Red Devils in 2018. He also spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Milan, garnering some Serie A experience.

Although Danilo has cemented himself as the club’s first choice right-back, the Brazilian isn’t a spring chicken either. Thus, adding a young alternative to the fold would be a wise idea.

Dalot is recently showing signs of improvement and his versatility allows him to play on either flank.

Nonetheless, the reported strong competition for his services means that Juventus will have to act swiftly if they truly intend to sign the player.