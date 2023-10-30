This season, Andrea Colpani has been grabbing the headlines with his impressive displays at Monza, earning the attention of several top Serie A clubs, including Juventus.

The 24-year-old is an Atalanta youth product who joined the Biancorossi in 2020 initially on loan, before making a permanent switch in 2022.

This season, the attacking midfielder has been thriving in Raffaele Pallandini’s tactical setup. He has already bagged five goals in 10 league appearances.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus, Inter and Roma are all on the player’s trail. All three clubs have reportedly sent scouts to monitor the Brescia native.

For his part, Monza chairman Adriano Galliani insists that has never discussed Colpani with any other club. The player has a contract that ties him to the Brianza club until 2028.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped the suitors from keeping a close eye on the rapidly blossoming attacking midfielder.

On another note, the source understands that Milan’s interest in the Italian remains cold.

Juve FC say

Colpani is proving to be an interesting player. He’s a midfielder who has a knack for scoring goals, which is a profile that Juventus lack at the moment.

However, the Bianconeri supporters might be holding out for a more prominent name to bolster their ranks.

Nevertheless, the Monza star could make for an interesting addition to the squad, but only if the club manages to acquire his services for a reasonable price.