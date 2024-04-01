Juventus is well aware of the growing interest in Matias Soule as he continues to impress during his loan spell at Frosinone.

The young talent has showcased exceptional skill in his debut senior season in Serie A, playing a pivotal role in Frosinone’s bid to secure their position in the Italian top flight.

Despite serious interest from Saudi Arabia in January, Soule opted to remain in Europe, indicating his desire to continue his development in the region.

Juve has been closely monitoring his progress, particularly as they grapple with financial constraints in their pursuit of top-tier players. The Bianconeri are open to the possibility of retaining him.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Juventus considers Soule a priority for the upcoming season, even if it necessitates adjustments to their formation.

Soule is viewed as an attacking asset who could significantly enhance the team’s performance with regular playing time.

However, Juventus remains open to the possibility of selling him if a potential suitor presents an offer deemed suitable for his talents.

Juve FC Says

Soule is a superb talent who can make a name for himself on our books if he keeps developing well.

However, the attacker might also earn us a good fee that we can use to sign a more established player.