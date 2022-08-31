Di Maria
Juventus include returning star in 22-man squad for Spezia meeting

August 31, 2022 - 1:30 pm

On Wednesday, Juventus will take on Spezia in the first midweek round of the Serie A campaign. The meeting will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin

The club has now announced the 22-man squad called up by Max Allegri for tonight’s clash, and it included two returnees.

The more significant comeback is undoubtedly Angel Di Maria’s. The Argentine sustained an injury during his memorable debut against Sassuolo two weeks ago.

Luckily, the veteran’s adductor knock turned out to be a slight one, allowing the winger to return to training with the rest of his teammates in recent days. Although he’s unlikely to start the match, the former PSG man could make a second half cameo.

Nicolò Fagioli also returns after missing out on Saturday’s clash against Roma with a slight injury concern. On the other hand, Nicolò Rovella has been left out of the squad as he’s in the midst of completing a loan switch to Monza.

For his part, club captain Leonardo Bonucci remains absent due to a muscular fatigue. However, the manager expects to have him at his disposal for next weekend’s clash against Fiorentina.

The other notable absentees are Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa and Jorge Kaio, as well as club outcast Arthur Melo.

