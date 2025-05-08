Juventus have endured a difficult season, with their poor form dominating much of the media coverage surrounding the club in recent months. As the most prominent club in Italian football, Juventus are constantly under scrutiny, and expectations remain high regardless of the circumstances.

Each season, the men in black and white carry the burden of national attention. Their history and success make them a focal point of Serie A, and their performance levels are expected to reflect that status. Unfortunately, the current campaign has not lived up to those expectations, with inconsistency and managerial changes undermining their progress.

Juventus Struggle Despite Managerial Changes

This season has seen Juventus guided by two different managers, yet results have not improved significantly. The club continue to work hard in the final stretch of the season to reverse their fortunes, but it is clear that substantial improvement will be necessary moving forward.

Despite the collective struggles, certain individuals have stood out for their contributions and resilience. These players have provided stability and professionalism, even as the team have battled poor form and mounting pressure.

Locatelli Shines Through Difficult Season

Among those who have distinguished themselves is Manuel Locatelli. While he may no longer be a regular presence in the Italy national team, his performances for Juventus have been consistent and commendable. The former Sassuolo midfielder has played a vital role for the Bianconeri this term, particularly through his reliability and physical endurance.

As cited by Il Bianconero, Locatelli has missed only 31 minutes out of a possible 540 since Igor Tudor took charge of the team. This remarkable statistic reflects his fitness, focus and importance to the squad during a turbulent campaign. Only Michele Di Gregorio has recorded more minutes on the pitch this season, further underlining Locatelli’s value.

In a season where several key players have been sidelined due to injury or struggled with form, Locatelli’s presence has provided a much-needed sense of consistency. His leadership and professionalism have made him one of the standout performers for Juventus, and his efforts deserve recognition as the club looks to rebuild.