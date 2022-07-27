Juventus is keen to add a new striker to their squad, and one of their targets is Chelsea’s Timo Werner.

The German could leave the Blues this summer as his relationship with his manager is rocky.

Juve needs a new striker who can partner Dusan Vlahovic or act as his replacement when he is unavailable.

Their first choice is to bring Alvaro Morata back to the club, but negotiations with Atletico Madrid for the Spaniard are tough, and that could force them to abandon his pursuit and focus on other players.

Werner is one of their options, and Fabrizio Romano reveals via his Twitter account that the Bianconeri has contacted Chelsea over signing the former RB Leipzig striker.

He adds that the English club could be open to allowing him to join Max Allegri’s men on loan.

Werner has struggled to make an impact in England, and that makes it a huge gamble to add him to our squad.

The striker did well in the Bundesliga, but his struggles in England could be a clear sign that he cannot perform outside his native country.

It is probably much better to work hard and bring Morata back to the Allianz Stadium.