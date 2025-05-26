Juventus are reportedly highly optimistic in their chances of appointing Antonio Conte as their head coach for next season, or perhaps even earlier.

The 55-year-old is coming off another sensational achievement after managing to guide Napoli towards an unlikely Scudetto triumph at the first time of asking.

But despite being tied to a three-year contract, the Lecce native won’t be forced to stay at the Stadio Maradona against his will, at least based on the most recent statements made by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The latter also happens to be the main culprit behind the manager’s desire to quit, as the two men share a frosty relationship, which not even the Scudetto was able to fully mend.

Juventus optimistic about signing Conte

Getty Images

Therefore, most sources in the Italian media agree that Conte is on his way out of Naples, and that the decision will be made official following a summit with the club patron this week.

The two men have already held an informal meeting in Ischia, and the separation feels inevitable amidst their drastic differences in terms of vision and objectives for next season.

Moreover, these same sources, including La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), expect the decorated manager to make his long-awaited return to Turin.

Could Conte take over before Club World Cup?

The pink newspaper insists that Juventus are increasingly confident in their ability to lure their former captain and manager for another tenure.

On Sunday night, Igor Tudor threw a curveball to the management’s plans by announcing that he’s unwilling to manage the Bianconeri at the FIFA Club World Cup if the hierarchy won’t keep him for next season.

Therefore, Sport Mediaset (via TuttoJuve) claims there’s a good chance we see Conte taking the reins prior to the global tournament, which kicks off on June 14th.

The next few days should shed some light on this peculiar situation.